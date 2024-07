Night work on El Camino Real just north of Del Rio road in Atascadero will be taking place between 8 pm and 5 am tonight.

The city of Atascadero says work will involve trenching and installing a private sewer lateral for a new commercial development at 1860 El Camino Real.

During construction, El Camino Real will be reduced to one lane, and traffic will be shifted to the east side of the roadway.