Paso City Council Meeting Tuesday, Quarterly Report From ECHO 7.15.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is Tuesday July 16th, starting at 6:30 pm.

On the council’s discussion items is the supplemental memorandum of understanding between the city and El Camino Homeless Organization. In 2022, the city council approved a total of 444 thousand dollars to ECHO, to be distributed over a two-year budget cycle, which requires ECHO to submit quarterly accounting and statistical reports prior to funds being issued.

On this week’s agenda is the third quarter report for fiscal year 2023 – 24. Staff is also recommending that council approve a second amendment to the memorandum of understanding for ECHO to distribute another 444 thousand dollars to the organization over the next two fiscal years, not to exceed 222 thousand dollars per fiscal year.

The funds for this grant were approved in the city’s two year budget in June of this year. You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.