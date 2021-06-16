No Immigrants at Camp Roberts 6.16.2021

The federal government makes it official. A representative from congressman Salud Carbajal’s office informs the Paso Robles Daily News that there will not be any illegal immigrant children coming to Camp Roberts.

No explanation given, but the official decision was made known that no immigrant children will be sent to Camp Roberts.

Immigrants from at least 75 countries have streamed across the border illegally since president Joe Biden took office. Many of them are children. Some of the immigrants, including children, are sent to the US by drug cartels and other criminal gangs.