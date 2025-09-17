“No Pot Farms” Rally in Templeton on September 18th – 9.17.2025

In July of this year, the county board of supervisors denied an appeal against a proposed indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Templeton on South El Pomar road.

The petition was submitted by Robert Ballo on behalf of “Save Our Templeton Neighborhoods.” This Thursday, September 18th, Robert Ballo and Kristen Gemeny will host a “No Pot Farms Event.”

The event will be held at 5390 Baggins Hill, and will discuss plans to stop cannabis projects in north county neighborhoods. Attendees can share concerns, learn from experts, and help build “A united response” against cannabis cultivation facilities. Any questions can be sent to: [email protected].