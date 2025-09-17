Cal Poly Students Unveil Design For 2026 Rose Float 9.17.2025

Students have unveiled the design for Cal Polys’ 2026 rose float.

The float’s design and construction is a joint effort between the Pomona and San Luis Obispo campuses, and done exclusively by Cal Poly university students.

This year’s design, “Jungle Jumpstart” depicts a harmony between nature and technology, with a robot surrounded by rain forest animals and foliage. This float presents unique design challenges for its mechanisms and movement, with float elements weighing up to 2,000 pounds.

The float’s construction and design requires year-round dedication from two leadership teams and hundreds who assist in labs throughout the year at each campus.

The 2026 Rose Parade will be held in Pasadena January 1, 2026.