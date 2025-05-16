Nonstop Flights From SLO to Las Vegas Returns This Fall 5.16.2025

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas are returning to the San Luis Obispo county airport on Alaska Airlines October 4, 2025.

The flight route has proven to be popular among leisure and business travelers alike, offering fast and direct access to one of the country’s most vibrant cities.

Director of airports, Courtney Johnson said: “This route is more than just a connection to an iconic city–it’s a boost for our regional economy, supporting tourism, business, and local travelers alike.”

Tickets are now on sale at: alaskaair.com.