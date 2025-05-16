Paso Robles Public Works Weekly Project Report 5.16.2025

Weekly Project Update MAY 15TH

The Paso Robles public works department has released another weekly project report for ongoing projects in the city.

Slurry sealing has begun on Golden Hill road from Rolling Hills to Ardmore road, and striping will follow at the end of May.

For the Creston road improvements, traffic signal poles at Walnut and Bolen drive are scheduled for installation at the end of this month.

At the 15th street improvements, the contractor has finished pavement striping and is waiting for city acceptance.

A new project has been added to the list public works provides: The North River road bike path near River Oaks neighborhood. For geotechnical field work, shoulder closures will be in place until May 21st.