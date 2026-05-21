CA Mid-State Fair Announces 2026 Home Brew Competition Results 05.21.2026

The California mid-state fair has shared the results of the 2026 home brewing competition.

Each year ahead of the fair, the competition brings together entries from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with beers and ciders offering a range of flavors. Entries are evaluated blind by a panel of judges, and each beer is scored on appearance, aromatics, taste, and mouthfeel.

Best of Show went to Conner Medeiros of Creston, with their experimental beer imperial pastry stout. Reserve Best of Show went to Nate Alexander of Paso Robles, with their Czech premium pale lager.

The California mid-state fair thanks all of its sponsors, judges, and stewards who helped organize the event.