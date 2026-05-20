Upcoming Pioneer Day Fundraisers 05.20.2026

The Pioneer Day committee will be holding several fundraisers prior to the 96th annual Pioneer Day parade this October.

The Best of the West tractor show will be this Memorial Day weekend at Santa Margarita Ranch. The Firestone Invitational Beer Festival will be held May 30th at the Paso Robles event center. In June will be Nashville Nights at Cal Coast Beer Co, and the June 13th Paso Robles Concert in the Park.

The Kick-Off Party for Pioneer Day will be Saturday, September 19th at Estrella Warbirds.

This 96th Pioneer Day parade will be held October 10th, and in honor of America’s 250th birthday, the theme will be patriotic, “Flags, Freedom, and Pioneer Spirit.”