Sheriff’s Office Releases Additional Search Warrant Information 05.20.2026









The county sheriff’s office has released additional information regarding the search conducted at Susan Flores’s home earlier this month.

The search was related to the disappearance and murder of Kristin Smart, conducted with a warrant signed by a superior court judge. The sheriff’s office says detectives utilized a number of investigative resources and techniques, including ground penetrating radar and soil vapor science. An area in the yard was identified that produced results consistent with human remains. On May 8th, investigators secured an additional warrant to excavate that specific area.

Excavation activities recovered several items that are currently being analyzed. But ultimately “no human remains were recovered during the excavation,” and no further information is available at this time.