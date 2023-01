Cloudy with highs near 56. Southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy with occasional showers. Lows near 46. The chance of rain 60%. SE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, rain early, then cloudy with showers and windy conditions in the afternoon. Highs near 59. SSE winds 20-30 miles per hour. Chance of rain 70%, heavy at times. 1.38 inches of rain tomorrow.

The extended forecast calls for rain Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, then more showers Saturday afternoon through Tuesday.