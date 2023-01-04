North County Weather 01.04.2023

Showers starting around noon, but won’t get heavy until eight tonight. Highs near 58. SSE winds 20-30 miles per hour.

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Lows near 52. The chance of rain 100%. Southerly winds 20-30 miles per hour. Nearly an inch of rain expected overnight.

Tomorrow, showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast with occasional rain. Highs near 54. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Chance of rain is 90%.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday then more showers Saturday afternoon through Tuesday. The heaviest rain will fall on Monday. 1.4 inches expected in the north county on Monday alone. Over four inches of rain expected over the next week in the north county.