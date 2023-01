Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life.

The Buffalo Bills player collapsed after tackling a player during Monday night’s football game. That inspired officials to stop the game in the first quarter.

Doctors are working to get him breathing without a ventilator. As of last night, Hamlin listed in critical condition.

A Go-Fund-Me account Hamlin established to buy toys for children, has grown from $3 thousand dollars on Monday to six million dollars today.