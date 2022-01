Mostly sunny skies, highs near 66 with ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 33 with light, variable winds.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 69, with light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week.

Highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Increasing clouds next Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain.