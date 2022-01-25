In Sports 01.25.2022

The Paso Robles boys basketball team travels to Atascadero Tuesday night to take on the Greyhounds at 6:30. The Bearcats are looking for their first conference victory.

The Paso Robles girls basketball team at home Tuesday night against Orcutt Academy. They appear to be two evenly matched teams. The Bearcats are 14-8 for the season. The Spartans are 14-5.

The Atascadero girls basketball team travels to Santa Maria Tuesday night.

The Templeton girls basketball team are at home Tuesday night against the invading Morro Bay Pirates. The Templeton boys basketball team travels to Morro Bay.

All of those high school basketball games begin at 6:30 Tuesday evening.