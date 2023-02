Sunny today in the north county, highs near 63. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 31. Light variable winds.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow, highs near 64. SE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday. Then the weather changes Saturday. Increasing clouds early Sunday. About a 60% chance of rain. We’ll get about three tenths of an inch of rain Sunday morning. Sunny next week, Monday through Friday.