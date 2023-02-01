In Sports 02.01.2023

Quarterback Tom Brady retires, for good. He says he’s done.

Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons. He won seven super bowl championships.

As you heard, he says this time he’s retiring for good as quarterback in the NFL.

Larry Lee, Cal Poly’s head baseball coach has been selected to manage USA Baseball’s 2023 Collegiate National Team.

Lee is the winningest head coach in Big West Conference baseball history with 614 victories.

Lee returns to the Team USA coaching staff after serving as an assistant coach in 2017 when the US went 15-5 with Friendship series wins over Chinese Taipei, Cuba and Japan. He will be making his managerial debut with the stars and stripes this year.