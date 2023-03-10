North County Weather 03.10.2023

Today, cloudy with periods of heavy rain. The heaviest will be from now until 12 noon. SSW winds 15-25 miles per hour, highs near 57.

One to two inches of rain expected today.

Tonight, occasional rain showers tonight with lows near 52. SSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The chance of rain is about 70%.

Tomorrow, cloudy with occasional rain showers rainfall. Highs near 59 SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The chance of rain is 60%.

The extended forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Then more rain Monday through Wednesday morning of next week. We’ll get a half inch of rain Monday, and an inch and a half on Tuesday. Sunshine Thursday through Saturday of next week.