The Cal Poly Mustangs lose to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 64-54 in the semifinals of the Big West championship in mens’ basketball.

Cal Poly led at half time 32-26, but the Gauchos outscored the Mustangs 38-22 in the second half.

In the game, Cal Poly hit only one out of 12 three point shots. They were oh for seven in the second half.

Thus ends the mens basketball season, although the Mustangs upset UC Riverside to reach the semifinals of the conference championship.