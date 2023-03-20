North County Weather 03.20.2023

Today, cloudy today with a few showers, highs near 56. WNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of rain 30%.

Tonight, rain likely, lows near 49, SSE winds increasing to 15-25. About one half inch of rain expected. 100% chance of rain.

Tomorrow, cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs near 54, SSW winds 20-30 mph.

The extended forecast showers Wednesday then sunny skies Thursday through Sunday. We’ll get more rain a week from today. About one quarter inch of rain next Monday.