Mostly sunny today, highs near 78. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear this evening, lows near 44. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but a few clouds, highs near 75. W winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Next week, more sunshine, but warmer. Highs will reach the upper eighties late next week.