California Farm Bureau president Jamie Johansson says the golden state is failing to live up to its water promises.

Addressing the Capitol Ag conference, he noted the lack of progress in building water storage under Proposition 1, approved by voters in 2014. “We have to decide as a state how serious we are about this water,” Johansson said. He urged farmers and ranchers in America’s largest agricultural economy to let legislators know “How important we are to this state.”