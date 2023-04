Today, partly cloudy in the north county. Highs near 66. NNW winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, clear skies overnight, lows near 39. NNW winds 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 67. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Sunny skies through Saturday with highs in the upper 60’s and mid 70’s.

Cloudy Sunday, then sunny Monday through Friday of next week