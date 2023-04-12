Atascadero Greyhounds 04.12.2023

The Atascadero Greyhounds won all three games in their own Atascadero Easter Baseball Tournament. Monday morning, they beat Everett Alvarez of Salinas 6-0. Chase Viale threw a one-hitter in that shutout.

Tuesday morning, they beat Marysville 5-3. The Greyhounds beat the Yreka Miners 15-1 Tuesday afternoon. They improved to 14-4 for the season.

Senior Jake Hixenbaugh is hitting 0.436 for the Greyhounds. He also has ten stolen bases.

Junior Chase Viale is leading the pitching staff with an earned run average (ERA) of 0.22.

Junior Drew Cappel leads all players with 14 stolen bases. He is tied for first with two home runs. He is second in hits and runs scored, trailing Jake Hixenbaugh by one in each category.

The Greyhounds host the Templeton Eagles at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon at Atascadero High School. The Eagles are 5-12 for the season.