North County Weather 05.02.2023

Today, cloudy with showers. 70% chance of rain, highs near 56. SW winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, a few showers after midnight. The chance of rain 30%. Lows near 46 with SSW winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, overcast with rain showers at times. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The chance of rain, 60%. We’ll get about one quarter of an inch of rain tomorrow. Highs near 56, W winds 10-20.

The extended forecast;

Forecasters say we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Mostly sunny Friday, continuing for the next 7-10 days.