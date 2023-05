Today, mostly cloudy with periods of sunshine. A slight chance of a rain shower. Highs near 65. W winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, some clouds early, clearing late, lows near 43. WSW winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy, highs near 65. W winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday and that will continue for the following 7 days. We’ll see high temperatures gradually climb back up into the mid 80’s by next Friday, one week from today.