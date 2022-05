Sunny skies mixed with clouds, highs near 65. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 38. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 71. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru the week, with a gradual warming trend. Highs in the upper seventies Thursday and mid-80’s Friday, and up into the mid 90’s Saturday and Sunday.