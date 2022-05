The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team at home tonight in a Tuesday night, non-conference game against Pepperdine.

The Mustangs swept Cal State Bakersfield over the weekend. The Waves are 20-22 for the season, 8-13 in their West Coast Conference.

Mustang head coach Larry Lee earned his bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine in 1983.

First pitch is at six tonight at Robin Baggett stadium.