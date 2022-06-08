North County Weather 06.08.2022

Sunny with a few clouds today in the north county, highs near 96. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 56. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 100. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies this week. With a gradual warming trend. Temperatures may reach 105 Friday, then cooling off to the low 90’s Sunday and Monday.

The Paso Robles high school graduation exercises have been delayed an hour because of the hot weather.