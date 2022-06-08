Other Stories This Wednesday 06.08.2022

A motion to dismiss the Kristin Smart murder case is denied by Monterey county superior court judge Jennifer O’keefe. O’keefe is new to the bench, but she’s presiding over the murder trial of Paul Flores and his dad. The trial moved to Monterey county because of pretrial publicity in San Luis Obispo county.

The price of gasoline hits $7 per gallon in San Luis Obispo county. Nationwide, the average is up to $4.95 a gallon. The national average was $3 a gallon one year ago. It was $2.11 a gallon when Joe Biden was elected.

The world bank is warning the global economy may suffer stagflation. That’s when the economy is stagnant, but still experiencing high inflation. We haven’t seen it since the 1970’s.