Sunshine and clouds today, in the north county. Highs near 57, light variable winds.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, lows near 37. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 61. Northerly winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Thursday. Cloudy Friday, then mostly sunny Saturday through next Wednesday. About a 25% chance of rain next Monday, one week from today.