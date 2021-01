Mostly sunny today with some cloudiness, highs this afternoon near 70. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, lows near 39.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with some clouds, a little warmer highs near 77.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through the weekend. No rain in the forecast for a week, but there’s about a 24% chance of rain on Friday, the 22nd. That increases to a 50% chance of morning showers on Saturday, the 23rd of January.