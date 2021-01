Mostly sunny today with some cloudiness. Highs this afternoon near 80. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, lows near 42.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with some clouds, highs near 75.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

No rain in the forecast until next Friday, the 22nd. About a 40% chance of rain one week from tonight, increasing to 50% Saturday and Sunday, the 23rd and 24th of January.