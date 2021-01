The Santa Rita Ranch is purchased by the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo county. The 1700 acre property is on the top of highway 46 west between Paso Robles and Cambria. It was purchased last month by the land conservancy. The non-profit land trust now permanently protects the land.

The Santa Rita Ranch includes valley oaks, and a freshwater lake. It’s named after Santa Rita creek. It’s headwaters are there on the ranch, then it flows to the Salinas river.