Mostly sunny today, highs this afternoon near 72. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, lows near 40.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain. Highs near 53

WSW winds 10-20 mph.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies Saturday.

A 50% chance of rain Sunday. About a 50% chance of rain late Tuesday and continuing off and on through next Saturday. An inch of rain expected on Wednesday of next week.