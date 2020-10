Mostly sunny skies today. Smoke and haze are possible. Highs this afternoon in the mid 90’s. WSW 10-15 miles per hour this afternoon.

Overnight, clear skies, lows in the low to mid 50’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90’s.

The long range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week. A cooling trend underway. Temperatures will be back into the 70’s by the end of the week. A 35% chance of rain Friday night.