Partly cloudy today, highs near 79 in Paso Robles. 76 in Atascadero. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 41. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs near 73 in Paso Robles. 72 in Atascadero. N winds 10-15 miles per hour.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies through this week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70’s through the weekend.

A 17% chance of rain one week from tomorrow. Otherwise, no rain in the extended forecast.