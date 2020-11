Mostly sunny today with highs in the low 60’s. Highs this afternoon near 60. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, and cold. Lows in the mid 20’s with light winds.

Tomorrow, sunny skies with highs in the mid 60’s. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Then increasing clouds Thursday about a 20% chance of rain late Thursday night and Friday. Late next week, a greater possibility of rain in the north county, up around 40% next week.