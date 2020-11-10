Veteran’s Day 2020 Different Due to Covid 11.10.2020

Faces of Freedom in Atascadero will conduct a Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11:00 am tomorrow, November 11th. Estrella Warbirds will fly over around 11:00 to honor veterans. John Couch will be the guest speaker. Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno will introduce two distinguished veterans of the year. Taps will be played by county clerk recorder Tommy Gong and his two sons, Derek and Darin. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and practice safe-distancing. There will not be a barbecue after this year’s event, because of Covid-19.

Estrella Warbirds museum will be open for Veterans Day from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Veterans will be admitted free. Veterans who arrive before noon will also receive free hamburgers. Face masks are required.

Paso Robles district cemetery has canceled this year’s ceremony because of the coronavirus, but visitors are invited to drive through the cemetery and see the flags placed at each veteran’s grave in honor of those who died in service to our country.