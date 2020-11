Mostly sunny today with highs near 70. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies overnight, lows in the mid 30’s with light winds.

Tomorrow, sunny skies with highs near 70. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Then mostly sunny through the weekend. Highs getting up to the upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday. A 30% chance we’ll get some rain around Wednesday and Thursday of next week.