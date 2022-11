Mostly sunny today with highs near 70. Winds ENE 10-15 miles per hour. Highs near 70.

Overnight, clear skies with lows near 33. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow, sunny and warmer, highs near 78. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunshine through the weekend, but increasing clouds Sunday and Monday, with a 20% chance of rain Monday. A 25% chance of rain on Thursday, December first.