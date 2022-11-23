In Sports 11.23.2022

The Cal Poly Mustangs hosted the #1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks last night.

South Carolina won 79-36, but it was one of the largest crowds every to attend a womens’ basketball game at Poly’s Mott Athletics Center. 2384 people turned out. The second largest in history at Cal Poly for a womens’ basketball game.

So far this season, the Cal Poly women have also played #2 Stanford and #20 UCLA. The women host Sacramento state at noon on Friday. And San Jose state at 2:30 on Saturday.

The men’s basketball team coming of a big loss at Stanford. The Cardinals beat the Mustangs 80-43. Then they lost to Mount St. Mary’s 73-68.

At four this afternoon, the men host the Idaho Vandals at Mott Athletics Center.