North County Weather 12.05.2022

Cloudy this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon, highs near near 57. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, overcast skies, a 17% chance of rain, lows near 41.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies with occasional rain showers, highs near 52.

Light variable winds. The chance of rain is 60%.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies on Wednesday through Friday, but a 35% chance of showers Saturday morning.

Paso Robles received about one point four inches of rain over the weekend. That brings the season total to 3.6 inches.