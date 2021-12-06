North County Weather 12.06.2021

Mostly sunny today, but cooler, highs near 68. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, lows near 45. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow, sunny skies after morning low clouds. Highs near 65 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ENE winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week.

However, a 20% chance of rain late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Rain more likely on Thursday, about a 90% chance early Thursday. Then sunny Friday through the weekend.

More showers forecast early next week, about a 50% chance of rain Monday through Wednesday of next week.