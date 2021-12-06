In Sports 12.06.2021

The Morro Bay high school football team beats Loara of Anaheim 35-27 Friday night in Morro Bay to advance to the state championship in division seven.

Morro Bay is now 8-6 for the season. They will meet the Fall River Bulldogs from Mcarthur, California.

Mcarthur is small town located in Shasta county. It’s mostly ranchers around there. The high school has only 128 students. Morro Bay has 841 students.

The Bulldogs are undefeated at 12-0. They will host the championship game at six Saturday night in Shasta county.