North County Weather 12.07.2021

Overcast becoming mostly sunny today. 100% chance of light rain this morning. Highs near 65, ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, lows near 40. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow, sunny skies after morning clouds. Highs near 63, SW winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny but rain returns on Thursday, a 100% chance early Thursday morning. Then sunny Friday through the weekend. More showers forecast early next week, about a 80% chance of rain Monday, 40% chance Tuesday 25% Wednesday of next week. We’ll get about an inch of rain from that system next week.