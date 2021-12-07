Other Stories This Tuesday 12.07.2021

A pre trial hearing yesterday for Paul Flores and his dad, Ruben Flores. They’re charged in the disappearance and suspected murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996. Both father and son appeared in court yesterday. Paul Flores told judge Jacquelyn Duffy yesterday, “I want my discovery.” He wants more time for his attorneys to prepare arguments and evidence in his defense.

The county sheriff reports another phone scam targeting people in our county. A caller identifies himself as a sergeant with the sheriffs office. He tells the person they may clear their case by purchasing gift cards and providing the gift card numbers to the caller. If you receive a call like that. You’re advised to call the sheriff’s department.

Back in the 1980’s, Mclintock’s Saloon in San Luis held an annual luncheon on this date to honor Pearl Harbor survivors. A few survivors like former radio newsman Fred Peterson received a free lunch and were the honored guests of Mclintocks on Pearl Harbor day. Most of those survivors have passed, but they’re not forgotten today, on this date, December 7th. A date which will live in infamy.