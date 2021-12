Showers tapering off this morning, sunshine this afternoon, highs near 56. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows near 32.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs near 58. NNE winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny this weekend. Then rain next Monday and Tuesday. They’re now saying will get about an inch and a half of rain. Sunny skies Wednesday of next week.