Other Stories This Thursday 12.09.2021

The city of San Luis Obispo is cleaning up the Bob Jones bike trail from San Luis to Avila Beach where homeless people have set up camps along the bike trail. Critics say it’s an unlawful removal of homeless people, or unhoused people as they’re now called by some.

In Arroyo Grande, the FBI investigates online threats to Arroyo Grande high school. The threats of violence online were deemed to be not credible. Those threats manifested Monday.

The 2021 World Para Surfing championships is getting underway this week in Pismo Beach. Para surfing is also known as adaptive surfing. Individuals with physical disabilities showcase their talents as they do in the Paralympics. That surfing competition will continue through Saturday.