Some clouds this morning, becoming partly sunny this afternoon, highs near near 52. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, but colder, lows near 29. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, highs near 55. NE winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for cloudy skies Thursday. Then mostly sunny skies from Friday through the weekend and into the middle of next week.